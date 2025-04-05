Punjab Kings Collapse as Archer Dismantles Batting Line-Up

The Punjab Kings faltered as Jofra Archer delivered a standout bowling performance, securing three wickets for just 25 runs. The team struggled to find its footing, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Nehal Wadhera was the standout performer for the Kings, crafting a solid innings of 62 runs, while Glenn Maxwell contributed 30. Despite these efforts, the team was unable to withstand the pressure from the opposition's bowlers.

Aside from Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana also made significant impacts, taking two wickets each, ensuring Punjab Kings were restricted to a total of 155 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)