Left Menu

Punjab Kings Collapse as Archer Dismantles Batting Line-Up

Punjab Kings struggled against skilled bowling, particularly Jofra Archer, losing nine wickets for just 155 runs in a cricket match. Key innings included Nehal Wadhera’s 62 and Glenn Maxwell’s 30, but frequent dismissals plagued the team. Archer's performance was instrumental with three wickets for just 25 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:29 IST
Punjab Kings Collapse as Archer Dismantles Batting Line-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Punjab Kings faltered as Jofra Archer delivered a standout bowling performance, securing three wickets for just 25 runs. The team struggled to find its footing, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Nehal Wadhera was the standout performer for the Kings, crafting a solid innings of 62 runs, while Glenn Maxwell contributed 30. Despite these efforts, the team was unable to withstand the pressure from the opposition's bowlers.

Aside from Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana also made significant impacts, taking two wickets each, ensuring Punjab Kings were restricted to a total of 155 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025