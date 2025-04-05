Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Roar to Victory Against Punjab Kings in IPL Thriller

Rajasthan Royals clinched a commanding 50-run victory over Punjab Kings in an IPL match. Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar half-century and exceptional spells by Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Maheesh Theekshana ensured the win. PBKS succumbed to their first defeat of the season, struggling despite Nehal Wadhera's resilient innings.

Glenn Maxwell's wicket was a turning point of PBKS's run chase. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive encounter at Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious with a comprehensive 50-run win over the Punjab Kings in an IPL showdown on Saturday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a crucial role with a fiery half-century, while outstanding bowling performances from Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Maheesh Theekshana dismantled the home team, handing PBKS their first defeat of the season. Archer set the tone by removing key PBKS batsmen early in the innings.

Despite Nehal Wadhera's tenacious half-century, Punjab struggled to chase down the target of 206 runs. The Rajasthan Royals, thanks to Riyan Parag's supporting cameo and disciplined bowling attacks, maintained control throughout the match, securing a crucial victory early in the IPL 2025 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

