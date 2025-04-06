PSG Clinches 13th Ligue 1 Title with Style and Unity
Paris Saint-Germain celebrated a historic Ligue 1 victory under coach Luis Enrique. Securing the title with six games to spare, PSG dominated with 23 wins out of 28 matches and a lead of 24 points over second-placed Monaco. Despite lacking superstar power, unity played a pivotal role.
Paris Saint-Germain's coach, Luis Enrique, celebrated with his staff after the team clinched its 13th Ligue 1 title. The victory was secured with a 1-0 win over Angers, extending PSG's record without a single loss this season.
The team's success was bolstered by young forward Désiré Doué's decisive goal, contributing to PSG's impressive tally of 80 goals scored in the season. Despite missing former stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar, the unity within the team helped them excel.
Captain Marquinhos emphasized this cohesion, noting the importance of celebrating hard-won victories. PSG still aims for more silverware, with hopes to win the Champions League and the French Cup.
