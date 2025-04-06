Gujarat Titans' Bowling Blitz Dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad
Gujarat Titans showcased a stellar bowling performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, limiting them to 152 for eight. Mohammed Siraj delivered with figures of 4/17. Prasidh Krishna and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore contributed with two wickets each, while Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored for SRH with 31 runs.
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat Titans exhibited a remarkable bowling performance to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 152 for eight during their IPL clash held on Sunday. Choosing to bowl first, the Titans saw Mohammed Siraj leading the charge with impressive figures of 4/17 over his four overs.
Complementing Siraj's efforts, Prasidh Krishna and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore claimed two wickets each, maintaining consistent pressure on the Sunrisers' batting lineup. The Titans' disciplined bowling attack made it challenging for SRH to build momentum or partnerships throughout their innings.
Despite the Titans' dominance, SRH's Nitish Kumar Reddy stood out as the top scorer with 31 runs, followed by Heinrich Klaasen's 27. However, their contributions were insufficient to post a formidable total against a formidable Gujarat Titans' bowling side.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricket Match Unites Stars and Politicians for Tuberculosis Awareness
Reckless Driving: Bus Driver Dismissed for Watching Cricket Match
Salman Khan Joins TB Awareness Cricket Match to Unite Leaders and Actors
Tamim Iqbal Hospitalized After Chest Pain During Cricket Match
SC agrees to hear contempt plea against Maharashtra authority for property demolition over alleged 'anti-India slogan' during cricket match.