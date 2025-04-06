Gujarat Titans' Bowling Blitz Dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Gujarat Titans exhibited a remarkable bowling performance to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 152 for eight during their IPL clash held on Sunday. Choosing to bowl first, the Titans saw Mohammed Siraj leading the charge with impressive figures of 4/17 over his four overs.

Complementing Siraj's efforts, Prasidh Krishna and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore claimed two wickets each, maintaining consistent pressure on the Sunrisers' batting lineup. The Titans' disciplined bowling attack made it challenging for SRH to build momentum or partnerships throughout their innings.

Despite the Titans' dominance, SRH's Nitish Kumar Reddy stood out as the top scorer with 31 runs, followed by Heinrich Klaasen's 27. However, their contributions were insufficient to post a formidable total against a formidable Gujarat Titans' bowling side.

(With inputs from agencies.)