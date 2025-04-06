Left Menu

Gujarat Titans' Bowling Blitz Dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans showcased a stellar bowling performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, limiting them to 152 for eight. Mohammed Siraj delivered with figures of 4/17. Prasidh Krishna and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore contributed with two wickets each, while Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored for SRH with 31 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Titans exhibited a remarkable bowling performance to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 152 for eight during their IPL clash held on Sunday. Choosing to bowl first, the Titans saw Mohammed Siraj leading the charge with impressive figures of 4/17 over his four overs.

Complementing Siraj's efforts, Prasidh Krishna and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore claimed two wickets each, maintaining consistent pressure on the Sunrisers' batting lineup. The Titans' disciplined bowling attack made it challenging for SRH to build momentum or partnerships throughout their innings.

Despite the Titans' dominance, SRH's Nitish Kumar Reddy stood out as the top scorer with 31 runs, followed by Heinrich Klaasen's 27. However, their contributions were insufficient to post a formidable total against a formidable Gujarat Titans' bowling side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

