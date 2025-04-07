Boca Juniors Secure Top Spot in Argentine Primera Division
Boca Juniors claimed the top position in Group A of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura after a 1-0 win over Barracas Central. Despite a disallowed goal, Rodrigo Battaglia netted the decisive goal. Boca leads with 26 points, ahead of Tigre, as they prepare to face Club Atletico Belgrano.
Boca Juniors ascended to the top of Group A in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament with a narrow 1-0 victory over Barracas Central, played at La Bombonera stadium on Sunday.
The home side's early hopes were dashed when Edinson Cavani's impressive volley was disallowed due to a foul on Barracas' goalkeeper Marcos Ledesma. Nonetheless, Rodrigo Battaglia secured the lead with a well-placed shot five minutes before halftime, capitalizing on a cross from Lautaro Blanco.
Despite another disallowed goal from Cavani in the second half, Boca retained their advantage to finish as group leaders. As the team looks forward to their upcoming match with Club Atletico Belgrano, they hold a two-point lead over Tigre at the top of the group standings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Moldova broadens probe into pro-Russian group after detention of ethnic minority leader
GX Group acquires Ping Communication; eyes USD 50 mn biz in LATAM
Britain Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Pro-Russian Moldovan Group Amid EU Integration Push
ACME Group Aims High with Solar Manufacturing Expansion