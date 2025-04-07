Left Menu

Boca Juniors Secure Top Spot in Argentine Primera Division

Boca Juniors claimed the top position in Group A of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura after a 1-0 win over Barracas Central. Despite a disallowed goal, Rodrigo Battaglia netted the decisive goal. Boca leads with 26 points, ahead of Tigre, as they prepare to face Club Atletico Belgrano.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 05:31 IST
Boca Juniors Secure Top Spot in Argentine Primera Division
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boca Juniors ascended to the top of Group A in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament with a narrow 1-0 victory over Barracas Central, played at La Bombonera stadium on Sunday.

The home side's early hopes were dashed when Edinson Cavani's impressive volley was disallowed due to a foul on Barracas' goalkeeper Marcos Ledesma. Nonetheless, Rodrigo Battaglia secured the lead with a well-placed shot five minutes before halftime, capitalizing on a cross from Lautaro Blanco.

Despite another disallowed goal from Cavani in the second half, Boca retained their advantage to finish as group leaders. As the team looks forward to their upcoming match with Club Atletico Belgrano, they hold a two-point lead over Tigre at the top of the group standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025