Boca Juniors Secure Top Spot in Argentine Primera Division

Boca Juniors ascended to the top of Group A in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament with a narrow 1-0 victory over Barracas Central, played at La Bombonera stadium on Sunday.

The home side's early hopes were dashed when Edinson Cavani's impressive volley was disallowed due to a foul on Barracas' goalkeeper Marcos Ledesma. Nonetheless, Rodrigo Battaglia secured the lead with a well-placed shot five minutes before halftime, capitalizing on a cross from Lautaro Blanco.

Despite another disallowed goal from Cavani in the second half, Boca retained their advantage to finish as group leaders. As the team looks forward to their upcoming match with Club Atletico Belgrano, they hold a two-point lead over Tigre at the top of the group standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)