Scottie Scheffler Preps for Masters Amid Weather Concerns

Scottie Scheffler took advantage of Sunday's warm, favorable conditions at Augusta National to get in some practice before severe weather hit the Masters Tournament. Scheffler, joined by his mother, played a practice round as the tournament organizers announced closure of patron gates on Monday due to anticipated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Sunday's rare sunny opportunity allowed early arrivers like Scheffler to refine their game ahead of the year's first major championship. Conditions at the course were almost perfect despite some damage caused by Hurricane Helene last September. Past champions brought guests, interspersed with Augusta members, in preparation.

Scheffler, recovering from a hand surgery incurred during a Christmas incident, is a favorite to win his third green jacket, despite slow season start. With BetMGM Sportsbook favoring him, he's vying to match the feats of Woods, Faldo, and Nicklaus. Meanwhile, other golfers, including Tom Watson, used the practice to re-acclimate with the course.

(With inputs from agencies.)