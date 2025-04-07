Left Menu

Venkatesh Iyer's Stellar Comeback Powers KKR's IPL Campaign

Venkatesh Iyer, vice-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, rebounds with a remarkable performance in IPL 2025, silencing critics with a powerful 60 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite the pressure of a hefty price tag, Iyer remains focused on leading KKR to victory, benefiting from DJ Bravo's mentorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:38 IST
Venkatesh Iyer's Stellar Comeback Powers KKR's IPL Campaign
Venkatesh Iyer (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain, Venkatesh Iyer, has made headlines with his exceptional performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, despite the scrutiny of his substantial Rs 23.75 crore contract. Iyer returned to form with a blistering 60 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, propelling KKR to victory.

His initial matches saw low scores, but Iyer's explosive innings at Eden Gardens marked a redemption, boasting a stellar strike rate of 206.90. With the pressure of his leadership role and financial tag, Iyer remains unfazed, emphasizing his team's victories over personal accolades as he spearheads KKR's charge for the title.

With strategic insights from DJ Bravo, KKR's new team mentor, Iyer aims to harness Bravo's vast T20 experience. As the squad adapts to minor managerial shifts, the team's internal dynamics remain harmonious, fostering an environment for growth and championship aspirations in the 2025 IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025