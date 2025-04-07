Venkatesh Iyer's Stellar Comeback Powers KKR's IPL Campaign

Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain, Venkatesh Iyer, has made headlines with his exceptional performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, despite the scrutiny of his substantial Rs 23.75 crore contract. Iyer returned to form with a blistering 60 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, propelling KKR to victory.

His initial matches saw low scores, but Iyer's explosive innings at Eden Gardens marked a redemption, boasting a stellar strike rate of 206.90. With the pressure of his leadership role and financial tag, Iyer remains unfazed, emphasizing his team's victories over personal accolades as he spearheads KKR's charge for the title.

With strategic insights from DJ Bravo, KKR's new team mentor, Iyer aims to harness Bravo's vast T20 experience. As the squad adapts to minor managerial shifts, the team's internal dynamics remain harmonious, fostering an environment for growth and championship aspirations in the 2025 IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)