President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised Russian hockey star Alexander Ovechkin for surpassing the legendary Wayne Gretzky's goal record in the NHL, an achievement celebrated by fans worldwide.

Ovechkin, who scored his 895th goal last Sunday, thanked fans and highlighted the historic significance of this achievement. His remarkable career was nurtured in Moscow, heavily influenced by his family and personal experiences.

As the second Russian to be the first overall NHL draft pick, Ovechkin has become a prominent sports figure, cementing his legacy and serving as an ambassador for events like the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)