Ovechkin Shatters Gretzky's Record: A New Era in Ice Hockey

Russian hockey star Alexander Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record, marking a historic milestone celebrated by fans in Russia and globally. Praised by President Putin, Ovechkin's career began in Moscow, driven by family influences and personal loss, evolving him into a global icon and ambassador for Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:45 IST
President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised Russian hockey star Alexander Ovechkin for surpassing the legendary Wayne Gretzky's goal record in the NHL, an achievement celebrated by fans worldwide.

Ovechkin, who scored his 895th goal last Sunday, thanked fans and highlighted the historic significance of this achievement. His remarkable career was nurtured in Moscow, heavily influenced by his family and personal experiences.

As the second Russian to be the first overall NHL draft pick, Ovechkin has become a prominent sports figure, cementing his legacy and serving as an ambassador for events like the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

