Left Menu

Pakistan Openers Make Comeback: Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman Set for PSL Return

Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman, key openers recovering from injuries, are set to rejoin the Pakistan Super League on April 11. Ayub fractured his ankle during a South African test, while Zaman dealt with knee issues. Both players have been cleared for participation by the PCB medical panel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:52 IST
Pakistan Openers Make Comeback: Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman Set for PSL Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan cricket openers Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman are primed for a highly anticipated return to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) following injury setbacks. Confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), both athletes have been medically cleared for action in the upcoming season beginning April 11.

Saim, who suffered an ankle fracture in early January, was forced to sit out after a remarkable ODI performance in South Africa. Fakhar, grappling with persistent knee issues, had previously rejoined the national team before succumbing to injury in the Champions Trophy's opener.

The injury benches severely impacted Pakistan's recent performances in New Zealand, where they faced significant losses. Ayub and Zaman's return is keenly awaited, with hopes pinned on rejuvenating the team's fortunes in the PSL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025