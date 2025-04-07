Pakistan Openers Make Comeback: Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman Set for PSL Return

Pakistan cricket openers Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman are primed for a highly anticipated return to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) following injury setbacks. Confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), both athletes have been medically cleared for action in the upcoming season beginning April 11.

Saim, who suffered an ankle fracture in early January, was forced to sit out after a remarkable ODI performance in South Africa. Fakhar, grappling with persistent knee issues, had previously rejoined the national team before succumbing to injury in the Champions Trophy's opener.

The injury benches severely impacted Pakistan's recent performances in New Zealand, where they faced significant losses. Ayub and Zaman's return is keenly awaited, with hopes pinned on rejuvenating the team's fortunes in the PSL.

