Drama Unfolds at Augusta: Masters' Top Stories

This week's Masters tournament at Augusta National promises a blend of excitement and history as top players vie for the coveted title. World number one Scottie Scheffler, eyeing a rare consecutive win after an untimely injury setback, leads this year's storylines.

Rory McIlroy aims to join an elite group by achieving a career Grand Slam, tackling past challenges on this course. The controversy-laden LIV circuit adds intrigue, with 12 of its standout players, including the polarizing Bryson DeChambeau, ready to compete against PGA stars.

The tournament also marks notable appearances: Angel Cabrera returns after a legal hiatus, while Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard make history as the first twins to participate in the same Masters event. With these storylines, Augusta is set for an unforgettable event.

