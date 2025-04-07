Left Menu

Mumbai Indians' Face-Off with Royal Challengers: A Cricket Battle at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss, choosing to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium. As cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli go head-to-head, MI aims to improve from the eighth position while RCB holds third place with recent away wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:21 IST
MI skipper Hardik Pandya and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The match promises a thrilling encounter as India's star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, fondly called 'Ro-Ko', square off, following their recent collaboration in India's Champions Trophy triumph.

RCB, holding the third spot in the IPL standings with two victories and one defeat, boasts successful away conquests against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, struggling MI sits at the eighth position with only one win from four matches.

At the toss, Pandya announced the return of key players, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma, expressing optimism about the Wankhede pitch. "It's a good track; dew might play a part later. The crowd's support at our home ground energizes us," Pandya stated. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar echoed confidence in his team's strategy on a familiar wicket, fielding an unchanged lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

