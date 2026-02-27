Wankhede Stadium: A Tribute to Cricket Legends
The Mumbai Cricket Association will honor Indian cricket legends by naming a stand at Wankhede Stadium after Ravi Shastri and dedicating gates to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji. This initiative aims to celebrate their contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket.
The iconic Wankhede Stadium will soon honor Indian cricket legends, as announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday. A stand will bear the name of former all-rounder Ravi Shastri, while gates will commemorate Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji.
The Level 1 Stand below the Press Box will be named after Shastri, recognizing his significant impact on both Mumbai and Indian cricket as a player and coach. This decision was made during the MCA's apex council meeting.
In addition, Gate No. 3 will celebrate Sardesai, who played 30 Tests, Gate No. 5 will honor Edulji, with 20 Tests and 34 ODIs, and Gate No. 6 will pay tribute to Solkar, remembered as an exceptional close-in fielder. These dedications underscore MCA's commitment to honoring cricket's past while inspiring the future.
