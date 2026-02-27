Wankhede Stadium: A Tribute to Cricket Legends

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will soon honor Indian cricket legends, as announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday. A stand will bear the name of former all-rounder Ravi Shastri, while gates will commemorate Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji.

The Level 1 Stand below the Press Box will be named after Shastri, recognizing his significant impact on both Mumbai and Indian cricket as a player and coach. This decision was made during the MCA's apex council meeting.

In addition, Gate No. 3 will celebrate Sardesai, who played 30 Tests, Gate No. 5 will honor Edulji, with 20 Tests and 34 ODIs, and Gate No. 6 will pay tribute to Solkar, remembered as an exceptional close-in fielder. These dedications underscore MCA's commitment to honoring cricket's past while inspiring the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)