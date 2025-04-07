Explosive Discovery: Remote-Controlled Flares Found at Sporting Charleroi's Stadium

In a shocking turn of events, Standard Liege fans unearthed a dangerous stash of remote-controlled flares and smoke bombs beneath their seats at Sporting Charleroi's stadium. This alarming discovery has prompted Belgian authorities to delve deeper into what they have classified as an attempted arson case involving a crowded building.

The devices, stumbled upon prior to the match by a Standard supporter concerned about their unsecured seat, included 14 homemade smoke bombs and Bengal fires connected to a remote ignition system. Experts were swiftly called in to defuse the explosives, amid concerns over potential harm, given that detonation could have caused serious injuries.

Despite the tense atmosphere, no arrests have been made so far. The incident underscores the heightened security challenges that often accompany the Walloon derbies, notorious for frequent disturbances and hooliganism, although Charleroi managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory.

