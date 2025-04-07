Explosive Discovery: Remote-Controlled Flares Found at Sporting Charleroi's Stadium
Standard Liege supporters discovered remote-controlled flares and smoke bombs hidden under their seats at Sporting Charleroi's stadium, alarming Belgian authorities. The attempted arson case has been referred to an investigating magistrate. No arrests have been made, and the threats disrupted another Walloon derby, a match often marred by hooliganism.
- Country:
- Belgium
In a shocking turn of events, Standard Liege fans unearthed a dangerous stash of remote-controlled flares and smoke bombs beneath their seats at Sporting Charleroi's stadium. This alarming discovery has prompted Belgian authorities to delve deeper into what they have classified as an attempted arson case involving a crowded building.
The devices, stumbled upon prior to the match by a Standard supporter concerned about their unsecured seat, included 14 homemade smoke bombs and Bengal fires connected to a remote ignition system. Experts were swiftly called in to defuse the explosives, amid concerns over potential harm, given that detonation could have caused serious injuries.
Despite the tense atmosphere, no arrests have been made so far. The incident underscores the heightened security challenges that often accompany the Walloon derbies, notorious for frequent disturbances and hooliganism, although Charleroi managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fire and Fury: Arson at New Mexico GOP Headquarters
Arsonist's Calls for Resistance: Anti-Tesla Attacks Spark Nationwide Concern
Arson Attack Targets New Mexico GOP Headquarters Amid Rising Tensions
Tesla Vehicles Torched in Rome: Investigating Arson
Arson Investigation Targets Tesla Dealership Blaze in Rome