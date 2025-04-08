Devdutt Padikkal: Navigating Challenges and Finding Form in IPL

Young batter Devdutt Padikkal expressed that moving between Indian Premier League teams was challenging, affecting his growth as a cricketer. In 2020, he joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru before switching to Rajasthan Royals, then Lucknow Super Giants, and eventually returning to RCB this season.

Padikkal discussed his dedication to improving his batting, noting a rigorous pre-season effort to correct flaws. He highlighted the pleasure of batting alongside Virat Kohli and learning from his consistency, as demonstrated in their recent match against Mumbai Indians.

While pleased with RCB's victory over Mumbai, Padikkal emphasized the team's focus on taking each game seriously. His reflection on fielding dynamics revealed a desire to contribute more consistently on the field, aiming to enhance his involvement in matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)