Devdutt Padikkal: Navigating Challenges and Finding Form in IPL

Young cricketer Devdutt Padikkal reflects on the challenges of switching IPL teams, which delayed his progress. His journey from Royal Challengers Bengaluru to other franchises and back highlights the struggle for consistency. Devdutt is optimistic that his hard work will yield positive results this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:45 IST
Devdutt Padikkal
  Country:
  India

Young batter Devdutt Padikkal expressed that moving between Indian Premier League teams was challenging, affecting his growth as a cricketer. In 2020, he joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru before switching to Rajasthan Royals, then Lucknow Super Giants, and eventually returning to RCB this season.

Padikkal discussed his dedication to improving his batting, noting a rigorous pre-season effort to correct flaws. He highlighted the pleasure of batting alongside Virat Kohli and learning from his consistency, as demonstrated in their recent match against Mumbai Indians.

While pleased with RCB's victory over Mumbai, Padikkal emphasized the team's focus on taking each game seriously. His reflection on fielding dynamics revealed a desire to contribute more consistently on the field, aiming to enhance his involvement in matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

