Priyansh Arya's Century Powers PBKS to Stunning IPL Comeback

Priyansh Arya's explosive century and solid performances by Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh helped Punjab Kings recover from a shaky start to post 219/6 against Chennai Super Kings. Despite early wickets, Arya's astounding 103 in 42 balls left CSK's bowlers struggling. Jansen and Singh's innings ensured a formidable total.

Priyansh Arya. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive show of resilience, Priyansh Arya's explosive century and strategic batting by Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) overcome an initial batting stumble to score 219/6 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

PBKS faced turbulence early in their innings after opting to bat first; opener Priyansh Arya signaled intentions with two sixes. However, early dismissals left PBKS teetering at 83/5. Yet, Arya's 103 off just 42 balls turned the tide, leaving CSK bowlers powerless to contain the assault.

Following Arya's spectacular knock, key contributions from Jansen and Singh stabilized PBKS, pushing the score past 200. Their unbeaten innings ensured PBKS set a daunting target for the five-time IPL champions, leaving CSK with significant ground to cover. Key CSK bowlers struggled, with Khaleel, Ashwin, Choudhary, and Pathirana picking up wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

