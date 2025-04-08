Chennai Super Kings Dominate Match with 201 Runs

The Chennai Super Kings displayed a commanding performance in their latest cricket match, compiling an impressive score of 201 runs. The highlight was Devon Conway's stellar 69-run performance before he retired out.

The batting lineup also saw significant contributions from Shivam Dube, who amassed 42 runs, providing a strong foundation for the team. Despite a few wickets falling, the team held their ground to mark an unbeatable total.

Bowlers faced a challenging time curbing the batting side, with Lockie Ferguson taking two wickets to push back against the onslaught. However, the collective efforts of the Chennai Super Kings ensured a formidable display on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)