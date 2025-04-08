Left Menu

The Indian Wushu team delivered a stellar performance at the 10th Sanda World Cup 2025 in Jiangyin, China. Mukesh Choudhary led the charge with a gold medal in the 75 kg category. Several Indian athletes have reached finals, displaying remarkable skill against top international competitors.

Indian Wushu Athletes Shine Bright at 10th Sanda World Cup 2025
India's Wushu player Mukesh Choudhary in action during 10th Sanda World Cup 2025 (Image: Sanda World Cup). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Wushu athletes have made headlines with a stellar performance at the 10th Sanda World Cup 2025, held in Jiangyin, China from April 5 to April 10. The six-member Indian squad showcased their prowess and resolve, taking on some of the most formidable fighters on the global stage.

Mukesh Choudhary was the standout performer, bagging a gold medal in the 75 kg category with a commanding victory over France's Yoan Benbedra in the final. This triumph marks a significant achievement for Team India, as they continue to excel in the international Wushu arena.

In other categories, Kushal's triumph in the 48 kg section over Yemen's Tharwt Mahyoub Ali has secured him a spot in the finals against China's formidable Jiahao Li. Ravi Panchal, competing in the 65 kg class, also advanced to the finals after defeating Kazakhstan's Bexultan Koskenov, and will face Wei Guo from China for the gold.

The Indian women's team has been equally impressive. Chavvi emerged victorious against Portugal's Claudia Esteves Pires and will now compete in the finals against Vietnam's Lan Nguyen Thi, while Anuj Kumar in the 52 kg category is set for a final bout against Vietnam's Tam Dinh Van. Rajat Charak will vie for gold in the 85 kg category against Australia's Michael Nicholas Woodward.

The Indian contingent's success has drawn widespread acclaim, with each of the six athletes either medaling or reaching the finals. This stellar showing underscores the rising prowess and international competitiveness of Indian Wushu.

