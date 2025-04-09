Fearless Flair: Priyansh Arya's Dazzling Century Powers Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer praised his team's aggressive mindset following Priyansh Arya's impressive maiden IPL century against Chennai Super Kings. Iyer stressed that this fearless approach, showcased by Arya's 103 off 42 balls, is the template for future games.

Despite losing early wickets, Punjab Kings reached 219/6, largely due to Arya's scintillating performance. Iyer noted tactical decisions such as holding back leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal proved effective, contributing to the team's 18-run victory over CSK.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad highlighted fielding errors as a significant factor in their defeat, pointing out that dropped catches allowed Punjab batsmen extra runs. Gaikwad acknowledged Arya's high-risk, high-reward batting, while CSK narrowly missed their 220-run target, finishing at 201/5.

