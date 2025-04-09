Birmingham, the renowned English soccer club, has clinched promotion to the second-tier Championship, thanks to a victory over Peterborough. The promotion marks a significant achievement for the club, in which NFL legend Tom Brady holds a minority stake.

The team's return to this level comes after a 2-1 triumph that guarantees Birmingham one of the two automatic promotion spots from League One. As it stands, Birmingham leads second-place Wrexham by a comfortable 14 points.

After investing substantially in new talent, Birmingham has seen positive returns on the field. Their star acquisition, Jay Stansfield, embodies this ambition, being one of 17 new players and the most expensive signing in third-tier history. The club eyes further success, with an upcoming final at Wembley in the Football League Trophy.

