Birmingham's Triumphant Return to the Championship

Birmingham, with NFL icon Tom Brady as a minority shareholder, has gained promotion back to the English Championship. The team, leading over second-place Wrexham, secures an automatic promotion spot in League One. Birmingham has invested heavily to ensure their successful return and is eyeing further honors.

Updated: 09-04-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:26 IST
Birmingham, the renowned English soccer club, has clinched promotion to the second-tier Championship, thanks to a victory over Peterborough. The promotion marks a significant achievement for the club, in which NFL legend Tom Brady holds a minority stake.

The team's return to this level comes after a 2-1 triumph that guarantees Birmingham one of the two automatic promotion spots from League One. As it stands, Birmingham leads second-place Wrexham by a comfortable 14 points.

After investing substantially in new talent, Birmingham has seen positive returns on the field. Their star acquisition, Jay Stansfield, embodies this ambition, being one of 17 new players and the most expensive signing in third-tier history. The club eyes further success, with an upcoming final at Wembley in the Football League Trophy.

