Manchester City Freezes Ticket Prices Amid Fan Protests

Manchester City has announced a freeze on ticket prices for the 2025-26 season, addressing growing dissatisfaction among fans. The freeze applies to general-admission season tickets and Premier League match tickets. The decision follows a consultation with the club's fan engagement group, City Matters.

Recently, many City supporters protested by remaining in the concourses during a match against Leicester, opposing the club's new ticket resale platform partnership. Seven fan groups had previously issued an open letter criticizing rising ticket prices, expressing concern about local fans being potentially excluded from games.

In a statement, the club acknowledged the "positive and constructive dialogue" with City Matters that led to the decision. City expressed gratitude towards City Matters for their feedback and for representing the diverse views of its fan base.

