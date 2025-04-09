Sai Sudharsan Shines in Thrilling IPL Showdown

Sai Sudharsan continued his outstanding form with an impressive half-century, bolstering Gujarat Titans to a commanding 217 for six against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL encounter on Wednesday.

Sudharsan, showcasing impeccable timing, struck eight boundaries and three sixes in his robust 53-ball innings of 82. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer, having initially struggled, returned to form with a fiery spell, including dismissing Shubman Gill with a swift inswinger.

While Jos Buttler added momentum for Rajasthan alongside Archer's disciplined bowling, Shahrukh Khan injected further impetus into Gujarat's innings. Despite Rajasthan's strategic strikes, Sudharsan's efforts, though cut short at 81, set a formidable target in a high-energy clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)