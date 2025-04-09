Purba Medinipur Dragons' Epic Victory in Nail-Biting Super Over
Purba Medinipur Dragons emerged victorious at the NCC Cricket Tournament, defeating Alipurduar Thunders in a thrilling super over showdown. Both teams tied at 130 runs, prompting a Super Over where Subha Guchhait scored 16 critical runs, leading Dragons to restrict Thunders at just seven runs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Purba Medinipur Dragons clinched the NCC Cricket Tournament trophy in a heart-stopping finale against Alipurduar Thunders. The match concluded in a nail-biting tie as both teams racked up 130 runs each after 20 overs, necessitating a Super Over.
In the high-pressure Super Over, Subha Guchhait proved indispensable for the Dragons, scoring all 16 runs. This stellar performance set a challenging benchmark for the Thunders.
Ultimately, Dragons' strategic play during the Super Over saw them outpace the Thunders, who managed only seven runs, securing a glorious victory and marking a memorable moment in the tournament's history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement