Purba Medinipur Dragons' Epic Victory in Nail-Biting Super Over

Purba Medinipur Dragons clinched the NCC Cricket Tournament trophy in a heart-stopping finale against Alipurduar Thunders. The match concluded in a nail-biting tie as both teams racked up 130 runs each after 20 overs, necessitating a Super Over.

In the high-pressure Super Over, Subha Guchhait proved indispensable for the Dragons, scoring all 16 runs. This stellar performance set a challenging benchmark for the Thunders.

Ultimately, Dragons' strategic play during the Super Over saw them outpace the Thunders, who managed only seven runs, securing a glorious victory and marking a memorable moment in the tournament's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)