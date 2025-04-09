Left Menu

Purba Medinipur Dragons' Epic Victory in Nail-Biting Super Over

Purba Medinipur Dragons emerged victorious at the NCC Cricket Tournament, defeating Alipurduar Thunders in a thrilling super over showdown. Both teams tied at 130 runs, prompting a Super Over where Subha Guchhait scored 16 critical runs, leading Dragons to restrict Thunders at just seven runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Purba Medinipur Dragons clinched the NCC Cricket Tournament trophy in a heart-stopping finale against Alipurduar Thunders. The match concluded in a nail-biting tie as both teams racked up 130 runs each after 20 overs, necessitating a Super Over.

In the high-pressure Super Over, Subha Guchhait proved indispensable for the Dragons, scoring all 16 runs. This stellar performance set a challenging benchmark for the Thunders.

Ultimately, Dragons' strategic play during the Super Over saw them outpace the Thunders, who managed only seven runs, securing a glorious victory and marking a memorable moment in the tournament's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

