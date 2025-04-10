Global Sports Update: Triumphs, Controversies, and Changes
Recent sports updates cover Zhao Yong returning China's women's volleyball to Olympic glory, a heated boxing rivalry at Madison Square Garden, Messi leading Inter Miami in CONCACAF, domestic dispute with Dolphins' Hill, Hawaii's sports betting bill, MLB and NBA highlights, and controversies around LIV Golf.
Zhao Yong has been appointed as the head coach of the Chinese women's volleyball team with the mission to restore its Olympic glory. Historically a powerhouse, China's women's volleyball team aims to reclaim their position on the Olympic podium in Los Angeles in 2028, following a dip in recent performances.
In boxing, the much-anticipated rivalry between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano continues to intensify. The two are set to face off in July at Madison Square Garden, marking a historic all-women's professional boxing event. Taylor has previously bested Serrano twice, with a controversial decision fueling the ongoing competition.
Inter Miami, driven by a standout performance from Lionel Messi, has advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Messi's crucial penalty kick secured the win against Los Angeles FC. Meanwhile, a domestic dispute involving Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins resulted in no charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- volleyball
- boxing
- Inter Miami
- Lionel Messi
- Hawaii
- sports betting
- MLB
- NBA
- LIV Golf