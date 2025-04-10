Global Sports Update: Triumphs, Controversies, and Changes

Zhao Yong has been appointed as the head coach of the Chinese women's volleyball team with the mission to restore its Olympic glory. Historically a powerhouse, China's women's volleyball team aims to reclaim their position on the Olympic podium in Los Angeles in 2028, following a dip in recent performances.

In boxing, the much-anticipated rivalry between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano continues to intensify. The two are set to face off in July at Madison Square Garden, marking a historic all-women's professional boxing event. Taylor has previously bested Serrano twice, with a controversial decision fueling the ongoing competition.

Inter Miami, driven by a standout performance from Lionel Messi, has advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Messi's crucial penalty kick secured the win against Los Angeles FC. Meanwhile, a domestic dispute involving Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins resulted in no charges.

