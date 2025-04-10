Jitesh Sharma's Wicketkeeping Legacy: Inspired by Gilchrist, Celebrated by RCB

In the world of cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's wicketkeeper and batter, Jitesh Sharma, has made a name for himself with an inspired wicketkeeping style, drawing influence from the legendary Adam Gilchrist. Sharma emphasized the foundational aspects of wicketkeeping such as proper squatting and foot positioning in an IPL video, revealing his meticulous technique. 'I always try that my shoulder and knee should be like a box,' he said, underscoring his commitment to maintaining a defensive stance.

Jitesh's admiration for Gilchrist's effortless ball-handling is at the core of his practice. Initially picked by Mumbai Indians in 2016, Sharma's significant break came with Punjab Kings in 2022, where he excelled as a finisher. With a striking run tally, he earned his T20I debut, further enhancing his reputation within the Indian Premier League.

Recently, Sharma was secured by RCB for a whopping 11 Crore ahead of the 2025 IPL season. So far, he's impressed in four matches with a strike rate of 184. As RCB prepares to face Delhi Capitals, Sharma's role is pivotal. RCB looks to seize their first home victory, with Sharma's contributions central to their strategy.

