Newcastle United Eyes Champions League Comeback

Newcastle United is gaining momentum in their quest to qualify for next season's Champions League. With Eddie Howe at the helm, the team finds itself in control of its destiny as they prepare to host Manchester United on Sunday amid a fierce Premier League competition.

Last season, Newcastle missed out on European competitions despite finishing above Manchester United, who qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup. This year, they have no continental distractions, allowing them to win their first domestic trophy in 70 years by beating Liverpool.

Newcastle's focus remains resolute on the Premier League, where they've secured three consecutive wins, positioning them in fifth place. With the battle for European spots heating up, Newcastle remains committed to ending the season on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)