Left Menu

Newcastle United Eyes Champions League Comeback

Newcastle United aims to return to the Champions League, focusing on the Premier League after winning their first domestic trophy in 70 years. Eddie Howe's team sits fifth, contending for a top four spot amid Premier League's intense competition. They are determined to maintain focus for the season's home stretch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:22 IST
Newcastle United Eyes Champions League Comeback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Newcastle United is gaining momentum in their quest to qualify for next season's Champions League. With Eddie Howe at the helm, the team finds itself in control of its destiny as they prepare to host Manchester United on Sunday amid a fierce Premier League competition.

Last season, Newcastle missed out on European competitions despite finishing above Manchester United, who qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup. This year, they have no continental distractions, allowing them to win their first domestic trophy in 70 years by beating Liverpool.

Newcastle's focus remains resolute on the Premier League, where they've secured three consecutive wins, positioning them in fifth place. With the battle for European spots heating up, Newcastle remains committed to ending the season on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025