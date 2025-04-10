Tim David's Late Surge Elevates RCB to Competitive Total Against DC
In a thrilling IPL 2025 match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Tim David's late innings propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 163/7 against Delhi Capitals. Despite losing momentum mid-game, David's 37* ensured a defendable total. Key performances included Kuldeep Yadav's 2/17 for DC and Phil Salt's impactful start for RCB.
In an electrifying display of cricket at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Tim David's impressive finishing rally ensured Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reached a formidable total of 163/7 against Delhi Capitals in the 24th match of IPL 2025.
RCB got off to a flying start, thanks to Phil Salt's rapid 37, but faced setbacks as wickets fell at regular intervals. Virat Kohli's departure at 22, followed by crucial wickets like Rajat Patidar at 25, put significant pressure on the team. However, a resilient Tim David, with his 37 not out, smashed boundaries in the final overs to lift the team's spirits.
For Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam shone with the ball, taking crucial wickets. Despite the efforts of Delhi's bowlers, including Mitchell Starc and Axar Patel, RCB's determined finish set a challenging target, leaving the game poised for an exciting chase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
