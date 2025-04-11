KL Rahul's Stellar Performance: Behind the Stumps to Match-Winning Heroics

KL Rahul demonstrated his impressive cricketing prowess at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, transforming his observations as a wicketkeeper into a match-winning performance for Delhi against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His unbeaten 93 off 53 deliveries was key in securing a six-wicket victory, continuing Delhi's undefeated run in the IPL.

While initially scoring at a run-a-ball rate, Rahul shifted gears and achieved his second successive fifty of the tournament, allowing Delhi to chase down the 164 target with 13 balls left. Speaking after the match, Rahul credited his stint behind the stumps for providing valuable insights into the pitch dynamics.

The Bengaluru-born cricketer strategically exploited familiar conditions, confidently targeting specific areas to accelerate his innings after the early loss of both openers. Teammate Tristan Stubbs praised Rahul's positivity and experience, underscoring his instrumental role in the team's triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)