Rory McIlroy on Course for a Grand Slam Amidst Augusta Drama
Rory McIlroy made a strong start in the third round of the Masters, taking the lead after an eagle. The possibility of him winning all four majors has fans excited. Despite past challenges at Augusta, McIlroy showed resilience, maintaining momentum towards a potential showdown with defending champion Scottie Scheffler.
Rory McIlroy began his third round at the Masters with impressive flair, moving ahead of overnight leader Justin Rose after an eagle on the second hole. McIlroy aims to secure a career Grand Slam this weekend under ideal conditions at Augusta National.
The competition is heating up with Bryson DeChambeau sinking a lengthy birdie putt on the first, matching Rose's eight-under par. Fans anticipate an exciting finale, hoping McIlroy can finally capture the elusive Green Jacket, adding his name to the exclusive club of players winning all four majors.
McIlroy's historic difficulties at Augusta are well-known, yet his performance on Friday, shooting a remarkable 66, has put him back in contention. A duel between Rory and Scottie Scheffler, the reigning champion, is still possible as Scheffler also contends under challenging conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scottie Scheffler Sets Record Pace in Storm-Interrupted Houston Open
Scottie Scheffler Preps for Masters Amid Weather Concerns
The Masters 2023: Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler in a Battle for Glory
Scottie Scheffler: Ready to Roll at the Masters Despite Sniffles
Scottie Scheffler's Stellar Start at the Masters