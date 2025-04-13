Left Menu

Epic Victories: Smith and Bryan Shine at Surf City El Salvador Pro

South African surfer Jordy Smith won his first world championship tour victory in eight years at the Surf City El Salvador Pro, dedicating the win to his family. Hawaiian Gabriela Bryan also excelled, overcoming difficulties to claim victory and climb to number two in world rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 04:13 IST
Epic Victories: Smith and Bryan Shine at Surf City El Salvador Pro

In an exhilarating finale at the Surf City El Salvador Pro, South Africa's veteran surfer Jordy Smith captured his first world championship tour win in eight years. The triumph came after he dominated an all-South African final, defeating Matthew McGillivray at the picturesque Punta Roca venue.

Smith, 37, expressed his elation at riding a board crafted by his father, saying, "I've always wanted to win on one of his boards, and today that dream has come true." His strong performance, marked by a total score of 14.26 from his best two waves, underscored his prowess.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian powerhouse Gabriela Bryan also emerged victorious, overcoming a series of falls and a broken board to defeat Australia's Isabella Nichols. With her decisive win, Bryan secured the number two spot in the world rankings, making a powerful statement as the tour moves to Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025