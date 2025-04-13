Epic Victories: Smith and Bryan Shine at Surf City El Salvador Pro

In an exhilarating finale at the Surf City El Salvador Pro, South Africa's veteran surfer Jordy Smith captured his first world championship tour win in eight years. The triumph came after he dominated an all-South African final, defeating Matthew McGillivray at the picturesque Punta Roca venue.

Smith, 37, expressed his elation at riding a board crafted by his father, saying, "I've always wanted to win on one of his boards, and today that dream has come true." His strong performance, marked by a total score of 14.26 from his best two waves, underscored his prowess.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian powerhouse Gabriela Bryan also emerged victorious, overcoming a series of falls and a broken board to defeat Australia's Isabella Nichols. With her decisive win, Bryan secured the number two spot in the world rankings, making a powerful statement as the tour moves to Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)