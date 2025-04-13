Left Menu

Auckland FC's Unyielding March Towards A-League Glory

Auckland FC, led by coach Steve Corica, displayed resilience by drawing 2-2 with Sydney FC after trailing by two goals. The result keeps them four points ahead of Melbourne City, aiming for an A-League Premiership title. Their unbeaten run now stretches to 12 matches.

Auckland FC coach Steve Corica commended his team for their resilience after a thrilling comeback 2-2 draw against Sydney FC. The team, in their debut A-League season, recovered from a two-goal deficit thanks to scores from Logan Rogerson and Francis de Vries, keeping their Premiership title hopes alive.

Currently four points ahead of Melbourne City, Auckland is on track to top the regular-season standings next month. 'The boys showed great courage and character,' Corica remarked. Although missing the win, he remained content with securing a point.

Auckland now heads into the finals series with an unbeaten streak of 12 matches. Corica expressed confidence in his squad's ability to maintain their lead, emphasizing their resilience as a crucial factor in their continued success.

