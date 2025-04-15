Left Menu

Masterclass by 'Baahubali' Dhoni Ends CSK's Losing Streak

Captain MS Dhoni's brilliant tactics led Chennai Super Kings to a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, ending a five-match losing streak in IPL 2025. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh praised Dhoni's captaincy, while critiquing Lucknow's strategic errors that contributed to their defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:51 IST
Masterclass by 'Baahubali' Dhoni Ends CSK's Losing Streak
CSK captain MS Dhoni (Photo: @ChennaiIPL/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable display of strategic brilliance, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has dubbed MS Dhoni as 'Baahubali' for masterminding the Chennai Super Kings' resurgence. Dhoni's astute captaincy saw CSK clinch a five-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants, concluding a challenging five-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League 2025.

The match, held in Lucknow, witnessed Dhoni's exceptional planning as he led from behind the stumps, guiding his bowlers to restrict Lucknow to 166/7. Despite a shaky start in their chase, with CSK struggling at 111/5, Dhoni's timely intervention proved pivotal. Criticized in recent games for batting too late, the 43-year-old skipper took charge, crafting a calculated chase alongside Shivam Dube and finishing unbeaten on 26 from 11 balls.

Harbhajan's post-match analysis highlighted Dhoni's unique leadership qualities, commenting on his YouTube channel about Dhoni's transformative influence when captaining. He also pointed out critical mistakes by Lucknow, including the underutilization of key players like David Miller and Ravi Bishnoi. Harbhajan argued that a misstep in management decisions and on-field strategies cost Lucknow the game, emphasizing the missed opportunity to leverage Bishnoi's wicket-taking potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025