Masterclass by 'Baahubali' Dhoni Ends CSK's Losing Streak

In a commendable display of strategic brilliance, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has dubbed MS Dhoni as 'Baahubali' for masterminding the Chennai Super Kings' resurgence. Dhoni's astute captaincy saw CSK clinch a five-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants, concluding a challenging five-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League 2025.

The match, held in Lucknow, witnessed Dhoni's exceptional planning as he led from behind the stumps, guiding his bowlers to restrict Lucknow to 166/7. Despite a shaky start in their chase, with CSK struggling at 111/5, Dhoni's timely intervention proved pivotal. Criticized in recent games for batting too late, the 43-year-old skipper took charge, crafting a calculated chase alongside Shivam Dube and finishing unbeaten on 26 from 11 balls.

Harbhajan's post-match analysis highlighted Dhoni's unique leadership qualities, commenting on his YouTube channel about Dhoni's transformative influence when captaining. He also pointed out critical mistakes by Lucknow, including the underutilization of key players like David Miller and Ravi Bishnoi. Harbhajan argued that a misstep in management decisions and on-field strategies cost Lucknow the game, emphasizing the missed opportunity to leverage Bishnoi's wicket-taking potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)