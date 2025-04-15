Left Menu

India's Badminton Squad Gears Up for Sudirman Cup Challenge

India's badminton team, led by P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen in singles, is set to compete in the Sudirman Cup despite the absence of the women’s doubles pair due to injuries. Emerging talents will step up, with India facing tough opponents like Indonesia and Denmark in Group D.

Updated: 15-04-2025 16:24 IST
  • India

As India heads to the Sudirman Cup Finals in Xiamen, China, the absence of top-ranked women's doubles players Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly due to injury raises challenges for the Indian team. Despite this setback, badminton stars P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are poised to lead a formidable singles charge.

The injury issue stems from the duo's packed schedule, having played in numerous tournaments. However, the promising partnership of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra will now lead the women's doubles for India, facing tough adversaries in the form of Indonesia, Denmark, and England.

Confidence abounds in India's resilience, as evidenced by the returning men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The squad includes a mix of experienced players and fresh faces, determined to leave an indelible mark in the competitive group stages of this prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

