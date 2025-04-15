Left Menu

Table Tennis Titans: High Stakes and Star Signings at Ultimate Table Tennis Auction

The Ultimate Table Tennis' sixth season auction witnessed hefty bids on top players like China's Fan Siqi and India's Diya Chitale. Notable acquisitions included the retention of G Sathiyan by Dabang Delhi TTC and Harmeet Desai's return to Goa Challengers. All eight teams are gearing up for the league's competitive season.

Table Tennis Titans: High Stakes and Star Signings at Ultimate Table Tennis Auction
The Ultimate Table Tennis auction revealed big spends on star players as teams gear up for its sixth season. Chennai Lions spent 19.7 lakh tokens on China's Fan Siqi, while Dabang Delhi TTC invested 14.1 lakh tokens in India's Diya Chitale, making them the auction's highest-valued players.

A fierce bidding war saw Dabang Delhi TTC utilizing their right to match card to retain Chitale, alongside the perennial presence of G Sathiyan, maintained with a 10 lakh token bid. Sathiyan has represented Dabang Delhi TTC through all six seasons, underscoring his consistent value.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Goa Challengers welcomed back Harmeet Desai through RTM at 14 lakh tokens, double his base price, bolstering their squad alongside other international talents. Other notable team signings included Olympic-level talents and key domestic players as teams filled their rosters before the league matches begin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

