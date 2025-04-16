Left Menu

The Finisher's Evolution: Jitesh Sharma's Transformative Approach in IPL

Jitesh Sharma, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's designated finisher, shares how batting lower in the order has changed his perspective on scores. Valuing 30s and 40s as equivalent to fifties, Jitesh emphasizes team victories. As a wicketkeeper, he gains insights into pitch and opposition batters, enhancing his gameplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:00 IST
The Finisher's Evolution: Jitesh Sharma's Transformative Approach in IPL
Jitesh Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma, known as the team's finisher, is redefining his contribution by valuing lower-order scores like 30s and 40s as significant achievements. Having often batted at No. 6 during IPL 2025, Sharma's most notable recent performance was a swift 40 off 19 balls in a crucial victory over Mumbai Indians.

Sharma, formerly an opener, reflects on his evolved role, acknowledging the challenge of delivering impactful performances from the lower order, a position that rarely sees half-centuries. Despite missing personal landmarks, he prioritizes team victories, equating quick runs in fewer balls to traditional milestones.

Additionally, as a wicketkeeper, Sharma leverages his field position to assess pitch dynamics and opponent strategies, providing valuable insights to his team. RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik commends Sharma for his eagerness to learn and adapt, emphasizing their positive and growth-focused partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025