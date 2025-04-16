The Finisher's Evolution: Jitesh Sharma's Transformative Approach in IPL
Jitesh Sharma, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's designated finisher, shares how batting lower in the order has changed his perspective on scores. Valuing 30s and 40s as equivalent to fifties, Jitesh emphasizes team victories. As a wicketkeeper, he gains insights into pitch and opposition batters, enhancing his gameplay.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma, known as the team's finisher, is redefining his contribution by valuing lower-order scores like 30s and 40s as significant achievements. Having often batted at No. 6 during IPL 2025, Sharma's most notable recent performance was a swift 40 off 19 balls in a crucial victory over Mumbai Indians.
Sharma, formerly an opener, reflects on his evolved role, acknowledging the challenge of delivering impactful performances from the lower order, a position that rarely sees half-centuries. Despite missing personal landmarks, he prioritizes team victories, equating quick runs in fewer balls to traditional milestones.
Additionally, as a wicketkeeper, Sharma leverages his field position to assess pitch dynamics and opponent strategies, providing valuable insights to his team. RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik commends Sharma for his eagerness to learn and adapt, emphasizing their positive and growth-focused partnership.
