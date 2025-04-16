National Golf Camp Sets the Stage for Indian Amateurs' Global Aspirations

A select group of India's most promising amateur golfers have converged at Jaypee Greens for a high-profile national squad camp organized by the Indian Golf Union (IGU). Running from April 14 to 19, this intensive training program aims to groom an elite group of 10 amateurs for the German International Amateur event in early May.

Speaking about the initiative, IGU Director General Major Gen. Bibhuti Bhushan (Retd) highlighted the camp's broader focus beyond skill development. "Our goal is to cultivate a mentally tough, physically fit, and team-oriented national team ready for global challenges," he said. The camp includes specialized sessions in key areas like sports psychology and nutrition.

Players have expressed gratitude for the opportunity to enhance their skills in a world-class setting. Sukhman Singh acknowledged the camp's holistic approach and the support from experts in various fields, emphasizing the camp's vital role in honing their competitive edge for future international events.

