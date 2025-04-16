Left Menu

National Golf Camp Sets the Stage for Indian Amateurs' Global Aspirations

India's top amateur golfers gather at Jaypee Greens for a national camp by the Indian Golf Union. The camp focuses on holistic development to prepare athletes for upcoming international competitions, including the German International Amateur. The initiative aims to foster a strong, mentally tough, and team-oriented national squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:45 IST
National Golf Camp Sets the Stage for Indian Amateurs' Global Aspirations
Golfers (Photo: IGU Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A select group of India's most promising amateur golfers have converged at Jaypee Greens for a high-profile national squad camp organized by the Indian Golf Union (IGU). Running from April 14 to 19, this intensive training program aims to groom an elite group of 10 amateurs for the German International Amateur event in early May.

Speaking about the initiative, IGU Director General Major Gen. Bibhuti Bhushan (Retd) highlighted the camp's broader focus beyond skill development. "Our goal is to cultivate a mentally tough, physically fit, and team-oriented national team ready for global challenges," he said. The camp includes specialized sessions in key areas like sports psychology and nutrition.

Players have expressed gratitude for the opportunity to enhance their skills in a world-class setting. Sukhman Singh acknowledged the camp's holistic approach and the support from experts in various fields, emphasizing the camp's vital role in honing their competitive edge for future international events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025