RCB's Home Turf Triumph: Devdutt Padikkal Eyes Victory at Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batter, Devdutt Padikkal, has downplayed pitch conditions as the cause of their three-match winless streak at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. As the team looks to turn their fortunes around, Padikkal insists it's time to craft tales of triumph at their home ground in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite struggling on familiar territory, RCB's prowess shines on the road with an unblemished record of five straight wins, attributed to strategic chases spearheaded by Virat Kohli, known as the 'Chase Master,' who scored unbeaten half-centuries in each of these encounters.

Padikkal attributes their away success to collective cohesion and resilience. 'We bounce back after losses and keep winning, which is vital,' he told reporters post their win over Punjab Kings. Chinnaswamy's traditionally tricky pitch demands astute reading, a factor RCB is determined to master in their quest for home victory, with four vital fixtures remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)