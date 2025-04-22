Bravo Lauds KKR Bowlers Despite Tough Loss Against Gujarat Titans

In a fiercely contested IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor, Dwayne Bravo, commended his team's bowlers for their disciplined performance against Gujarat Titans, who were held under 200 runs. Bravo emphasized that the bowlers gave KKR a fighting chance even though the team faltered in other areas.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bravo highlighted the importance of the left-right batting strategy deployed to counter GT's quality spin attack. Despite this tactic, KKR couldn't find the momentum needed in the power play and middle overs, ultimately succumbing to a 39-run defeat.

With this loss, KKR's position on the points table slipped to seventh, as GT maintained their lead with six wins. GT's impressive innings were powered by stellar contributions from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, overshadowing KKR's effort led by their captain, Ajinkya Rahane.

(With inputs from agencies.)