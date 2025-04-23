Left Menu

Tammy Beaumont Targeting Comeback in England's Revamped One-Day Cup

England's Tammy Beaumont is striving to impress in the domestic One-Day Cup for a recall to the national team under new head coach Charlotte Edwards. Despite being a consistent performer, Beaumont missed the last two ICC T20 World Cups. She's keen to regain her spot with strong performances.

England's top-order batter Tammy Beaumont is determined to deliver standout performances in the upcoming domestic One-Day Cup as she seeks a return to the national team under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Charlotte Edwards.

Despite being a consistent performer since her debut in 2009, Beaumont was overlooked for the last two ICC Women's T20 World Cups. With Edwards, a former England great, now at the helm, Beaumont sees the revised One-Day Cup as a crucial platform to stake her claim for a World Cup spot.

Facing competition from the likes of Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, and former skipper Heather Knight, Beaumont remains undeterred, eager to prove her mettle and earn her place in the squad for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

