Tammy Beaumont Targeting Comeback in England's Revamped One-Day Cup

England's top-order batter Tammy Beaumont is determined to deliver standout performances in the upcoming domestic One-Day Cup as she seeks a return to the national team under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Charlotte Edwards.

Despite being a consistent performer since her debut in 2009, Beaumont was overlooked for the last two ICC Women's T20 World Cups. With Edwards, a former England great, now at the helm, Beaumont sees the revised One-Day Cup as a crucial platform to stake her claim for a World Cup spot.

Facing competition from the likes of Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, and former skipper Heather Knight, Beaumont remains undeterred, eager to prove her mettle and earn her place in the squad for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

