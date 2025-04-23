Left Menu

Euroleague CEO Fights to Preserve European Basketball's Unique Identity

Euroleague CEO Paulius Motiejunas aims to protect the spirit of European basketball as the NBA considers expanding into Europe. With increasing popularity across the continent, Euroleague emphasizes maintaining its position despite potential competition. The organization is open to partnerships but opposes another league complicating the current structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:34 IST
Euroleague CEO Fights to Preserve European Basketball's Unique Identity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euroleague CEO Paulius Motiejunas expressed his desire to maintain the distinctive essence of European basketball amid potential competition from the NBA. This comes as the NBA explores collaboration with FIBA for a European league, aiming to capitalize on basketball's growing popularity across the continent.

Motiejunas firmly opposes the idea of a new league challenging the Euroleague's position as Europe's top basketball league, which is celebrating 25 years of increasing attendance. He stresses that the existing European basketball structure, which allows teams to compete in both the Euroleague and domestic leagues, is already complex enough for international fans.

Despite acknowledging potential benefits from an NBA partnership, such as marketing prowess, Motiejunas is focused on preserving the distinct basketball culture in Europe. As basketball's allure grows, especially exemplified during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Euroleague seeks to enhance arenas and fan engagement while safeguarding the unique European basketball identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025