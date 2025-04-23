Euroleague CEO Fights to Preserve European Basketball's Unique Identity

Euroleague CEO Paulius Motiejunas expressed his desire to maintain the distinctive essence of European basketball amid potential competition from the NBA. This comes as the NBA explores collaboration with FIBA for a European league, aiming to capitalize on basketball's growing popularity across the continent.

Motiejunas firmly opposes the idea of a new league challenging the Euroleague's position as Europe's top basketball league, which is celebrating 25 years of increasing attendance. He stresses that the existing European basketball structure, which allows teams to compete in both the Euroleague and domestic leagues, is already complex enough for international fans.

Despite acknowledging potential benefits from an NBA partnership, such as marketing prowess, Motiejunas is focused on preserving the distinct basketball culture in Europe. As basketball's allure grows, especially exemplified during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Euroleague seeks to enhance arenas and fan engagement while safeguarding the unique European basketball identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)