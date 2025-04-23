Sunrisers vs Mumbai: IPL Showdown
Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 143 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians. Despite Heinrich Klaasen's 71-run effort, Sunrisers faced challenging bowling from Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. Mumbai's bowlers kept the pressure building an intense cricket contest.
In a gripping IPL contest, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a score of 143 runs in their 20-over innings against the Mumbai Indians. Despite a valiant 71-run knock by Heinrich Klaasen, Sunrisers struggled as wickets tumbled rapidly.
Trent Boult was the standout performer for Mumbai, claiming four wickets for just 26 runs, while Deepak Chahar provided excellent support with figures of 4-0-12-2. The bowlers collectively kept a tight grip on Sunrisers batting lineup, putting Mumbai in a comfortable position.
With a strategic blend of precision and aggression, Mumbai's bowlers contained Sunrisers, who faced relentless pressure throughout their innings, marking an exhilarating match in the IPL calendar.
