Odisha Sprinter Animesh Kujur Sets New National 200m Record at Senior Athletics Competition

Odisha's Animesh Kujur dominated the track at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, setting a new national record in the 200m sprint with a spectacular time of 20.40 seconds. This remarkable feat saw him claim gold on the competition's final day.

Kujur, 21, who previously secured a silver in the 100m, bested Amlan Borgohain's 2022 record of 20.52 seconds. Although he couldn't achieve the World Championships qualifying mark of 20.16 seconds, his performance surpassed the Asian Championships qualifying time of 20.53 seconds.

On the field, Praveen Chithravel equaled his national triple jump record with a distance of 17.37m, securing his place in the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo. Chithravel's resilient journey continues after a challenging previous season.

