Left Menu

Odisha Sprinter Animesh Kujur Sets New National 200m Record at Senior Athletics Competition

Odisha sprinter, Animesh Kujur, set a new national 200m record with a time of 20.40 seconds, winning gold at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition. Despite not qualifying for World Championships, he met the Asian Championships requirement. Praveen Chithravel also equaled his own national triple jump record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:42 IST
Odisha Sprinter Animesh Kujur Sets New National 200m Record at Senior Athletics Competition
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Animesh Kujur dominated the track at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, setting a new national record in the 200m sprint with a spectacular time of 20.40 seconds. This remarkable feat saw him claim gold on the competition's final day.

Kujur, 21, who previously secured a silver in the 100m, bested Amlan Borgohain's 2022 record of 20.52 seconds. Although he couldn't achieve the World Championships qualifying mark of 20.16 seconds, his performance surpassed the Asian Championships qualifying time of 20.53 seconds.

On the field, Praveen Chithravel equaled his national triple jump record with a distance of 17.37m, securing his place in the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo. Chithravel's resilient journey continues after a challenging previous season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025