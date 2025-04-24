OL Stadium to Host 2027 European Rugby Finals

In a significant announcement, OL Stadium, the home of Olympique Lyonnais, has been selected as the venue for the 2027 European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Finals, according to organisers from the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR).

This will mark the second occasion the stadium has hosted these prestigious events, following its debut in 2016, when the Saracens claimed victory over Racing 92, and Montpellier triumphed over the Harlequins in the Challenge Cup.

Lyon's OL Stadium is a world-class facility, powered largely by renewable energy, and is set to further cement its reputation on the international sports stage with this latest accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)