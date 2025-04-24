Left Menu

OL Stadium to Host 2027 European Rugby Finals

OL Stadium, home to Olympique Lyonnais, has been chosen to host the 2027 European Rugby Champions and Challenge Cup Finals. This venue previously hosted the 2016 finals. The stadium, notable for its renewable energy initiatives, continues to build its legacy as a premier sports destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:00 IST
OL Stadium to Host 2027 European Rugby Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant announcement, OL Stadium, the home of Olympique Lyonnais, has been selected as the venue for the 2027 European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Finals, according to organisers from the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR).

This will mark the second occasion the stadium has hosted these prestigious events, following its debut in 2016, when the Saracens claimed victory over Racing 92, and Montpellier triumphed over the Harlequins in the Challenge Cup.

Lyon's OL Stadium is a world-class facility, powered largely by renewable energy, and is set to further cement its reputation on the international sports stage with this latest accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025