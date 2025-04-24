Revamping Malaysian Football: A Call for Sweeping Reforms

Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, is advocating for a comprehensive overhaul of the country's football infrastructure. She emphasized that isolated fixes will not address the underlying problems, particularly financial hardships faced by clubs, which have resulted in penalties, relegations, or withdrawals.

Yeoh highlighted the need for a holistic approach in an interview with local media, without specifying the issues. She has called upon the AFC to conduct a full assessment. Their findings, shared with key stakeholders, underline the importance of a cohesive strategy and collaboration at all levels, from national teams to local clubs.

AFC General Secretary Windsor John reiterated the federation's commitment to aiding financial management and governance improvements within Malaysian clubs. The priority, he noted, is ensuring the timely and contractual payment of wages, urging stakeholders to tackle issues with urgency and integrity.

