Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Dazzling 70 Powers RCB to Commanding Total in IPL Thriller

Virat Kohli ended his half-century drought at home with a stylish 70, propelling the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a formidable 205/5 against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli, the architect of the innings, now ranks second for the IPL's Orange Cap, leading RCB's charge in a high-octane clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:48 IST
Virat Kohli's Dazzling 70 Powers RCB to Commanding Total in IPL Thriller
Virat Kohli (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli snapped his home half-century dry spell with a scintillating 70 off 42 deliveries, propelling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a commanding 205/5 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) during their IPL 2025 encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. This innings marked Kohli's fifth fifty of the season in nine matches, bringing his total runs to 392, and placing him second in the Orange Cap race.

Kohli, alongside Phil Salt, ensured an explosive RCB start. The pair amassed 59 runs in the powerplay, reaching a 50-run partnership in 4.4 overs. Salt was soon out for 26 off 23 balls at 61/1, followed by Devdutt Padikkal, whose partnership with Kohli yielded a strong 95 runs. Kohli fell to Jofra Archer in the 15th over, having confidently led the innings, while Padikkal exited after a well-played 50 off 27 balls.

RCB faced a fall with quick dismissals of Kohli, Padikkal, and captain Rajat Patidar for one run, leaving the score at 163/4 in 16.5 overs. Nonetheless, Tim David and Jitesh Sharma reignited the momentum in the final overs. David contributed 23 off 15 balls, run out on the last delivery, and Sharma's unbeaten 20 from 10 balls uplifted RCB past 200. Rajasthan's Sandeep Sharma took 2/45, with Archer and Hasaranga adding a wicket each, as they gear up to chase a 206 target for their third win of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025