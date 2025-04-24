Virat Kohli's Dazzling 70 Powers RCB to Commanding Total in IPL Thriller

Virat Kohli snapped his home half-century dry spell with a scintillating 70 off 42 deliveries, propelling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a commanding 205/5 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) during their IPL 2025 encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. This innings marked Kohli's fifth fifty of the season in nine matches, bringing his total runs to 392, and placing him second in the Orange Cap race.

Kohli, alongside Phil Salt, ensured an explosive RCB start. The pair amassed 59 runs in the powerplay, reaching a 50-run partnership in 4.4 overs. Salt was soon out for 26 off 23 balls at 61/1, followed by Devdutt Padikkal, whose partnership with Kohli yielded a strong 95 runs. Kohli fell to Jofra Archer in the 15th over, having confidently led the innings, while Padikkal exited after a well-played 50 off 27 balls.

RCB faced a fall with quick dismissals of Kohli, Padikkal, and captain Rajat Patidar for one run, leaving the score at 163/4 in 16.5 overs. Nonetheless, Tim David and Jitesh Sharma reignited the momentum in the final overs. David contributed 23 off 15 balls, run out on the last delivery, and Sharma's unbeaten 20 from 10 balls uplifted RCB past 200. Rajasthan's Sandeep Sharma took 2/45, with Archer and Hasaranga adding a wicket each, as they gear up to chase a 206 target for their third win of the season.

