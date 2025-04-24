Stars Converge in Bengaluru for Neeraj Chopra Classic

Bengaluru is set to host the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw event, drawing an impressive lineup of international stars. Among them are Asian Games bronze medallist Genki Dean from Japan and Sri Lanka's rising talent, Rumesh Pathirage. The competition takes place on May 24 and is regarded as a major event in the athletics calendar.

Dean, boasting a personal best of 84.28 meters and a top-10 world ranking, is a notable contender. Pathirage, who recently joined the 85-meter club, has been making waves with significant achievements, including an 85.41-meter throw at the recent Perth Track Classic.

The event, organized by Chopra along with JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India, and World Athletics, promises fierce competition. Notable participants include Anderson Peters, Thomas Rohler, Brazilian Luiz Mauricio da Silva, Kenyan Julius Yego, and American Curtis Thompson. The event's Category A status by World Athletics adds to its prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)