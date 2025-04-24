Left Menu

Stars Converge in Bengaluru for Neeraj Chopra Classic

The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw event in Bengaluru will feature top global athletes, including Asian Games bronze medallist Genki Dean and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage. Scheduled for May 24, the event promises a star-studded line-up with participants like Anderson Peters, Thomas Rohler, and Curtis Thompson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:52 IST
Bengaluru is set to host the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw event, drawing an impressive lineup of international stars. Among them are Asian Games bronze medallist Genki Dean from Japan and Sri Lanka's rising talent, Rumesh Pathirage. The competition takes place on May 24 and is regarded as a major event in the athletics calendar.

Dean, boasting a personal best of 84.28 meters and a top-10 world ranking, is a notable contender. Pathirage, who recently joined the 85-meter club, has been making waves with significant achievements, including an 85.41-meter throw at the recent Perth Track Classic.

The event, organized by Chopra along with JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India, and World Athletics, promises fierce competition. Notable participants include Anderson Peters, Thomas Rohler, Brazilian Luiz Mauricio da Silva, Kenyan Julius Yego, and American Curtis Thompson. The event's Category A status by World Athletics adds to its prestige.

