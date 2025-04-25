Soccer Player Sentenced for Cyclist's Death Sparks Mourning and Legal Reflection

Lucas Akins, a forward for the League One team Mansfield, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for his role in the death of cyclist Adrian Daniel. The tragic accident occurred in March 2022 near Huddersfield when Akins' vehicle struck Daniel.

Leeds Crown Court handed down the sentence after Akins pleaded guilty to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving. In addition to his prison term, Akins faces a one-year driving ban.

The victim's family, notably Adrian Daniel's widow, expressed relief and sorrow following the verdict, criticizing the delay in justice. Mansfield expressed condolences to the family and stated it is reviewing Akins' future with the club.

