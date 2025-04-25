Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Defends Athletic Invitation Amidst Controversy

Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra addresses backlash after inviting Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem to compete in his event amidst a terror attack. Despite criticism and abuse targeting him and his family, he clarifies the invite was a simple athlete-to-athlete gesture, emphasizing national priorities post-attack.

Olympic gold and silver medallist Neeraj Chopra has spoken out against criticism directed at him for inviting Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to the Neeraj Chopra Classic, highlighting that the invitation was extended before a terror attack in Pahalgam.

The javelin ace expressed his disappointment over the abuse and questions on his integrity and family's honor that have surfaced. Chopra explained that the invitation was merely a gesture of sportsmanship and had nothing to do with political tensions.

Due to the unfortunate events in Pahalgam, Chopra aligned his priorities with the nation's sentiments. He reiterated his pride in representing India on the global stage and vowed to keep working towards bringing world-class sports events to the country.

