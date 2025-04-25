Neeraj Chopra Faces Backlash Over Arshad Nadeem's Invitation Amid Growing Tensions

Olympic javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is under fire for inviting Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem to an upcoming athletic meet in Bengaluru. This decision comes amid heightened tensions following a deadly attack in Kashmir.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic, scheduled for May 24, was meant to attract top-tier athletes like Nadeem, furthering India's presence in world-class sporting events. However, the invitation has sparked backlash due to recent geopolitical strains between India and Pakistan.

Nadeem, who was unlikely to attend due to training commitments, is Pakistan's first Olympic gold medalist. The tensions have affected other sports as well, with the Indian cricket team having previously refused to play in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)