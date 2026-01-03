Pakistan credits China for playing a pivotal role in easing tensions with India during Operation Sindoor, describing it as 'diplomacy for peace.' The operation, which took place from May 6 to 10, saw China's leadership engaging in diplomatic efforts with both nations.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi emphasized that China maintained contact with both Pakistani and Indian leaders, which helped defuse the situation. This corroborates Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's statement that China mediated in this 2025 hotspot issue.

During the conflict, marked by India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan employed Chinese military hardware, underscoring its reliance on Beijing. India, however, asserts that the conflict was resolved through direct talks between military generals and rejects third-party intervention.

