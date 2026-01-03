Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Role in India-Pakistan Tensions: A Peaceful Mediation?

The article discusses China's role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Pakistan credits China's 'diplomacy for peace' for helping to defuse the situation. Despite India's insistence on direct talks, China's mediation is highlighted as crucial by Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:43 IST
China's Diplomatic Role in India-Pakistan Tensions: A Peaceful Mediation?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan credits China for playing a pivotal role in easing tensions with India during Operation Sindoor, describing it as 'diplomacy for peace.' The operation, which took place from May 6 to 10, saw China's leadership engaging in diplomatic efforts with both nations.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi emphasized that China maintained contact with both Pakistani and Indian leaders, which helped defuse the situation. This corroborates Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's statement that China mediated in this 2025 hotspot issue.

During the conflict, marked by India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan employed Chinese military hardware, underscoring its reliance on Beijing. India, however, asserts that the conflict was resolved through direct talks between military generals and rejects third-party intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
2
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India
3
Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

 Italy
4
U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026