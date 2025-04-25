Thrilling Start at Zurich Classic: Young Talent Shines

At the Zurich Classic, Indian-American golfers made waves with powerful performances. Theegala partnered with Aaron Rai to shoot nine-under, tying for 13th place after the first day. The duo trailed rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, who captivated the tournament with a remarkable 14-under, securing the lead.

Meanwhile, Akshay Bhatia, another Indian-American with sponsorship from Hero, and partner Carson Young totaled eight under, tying for 18th. Salinda and Velo set a tournament record with their eye-popping 58, driven by an impressive front-nine, including eight birdies and an eagle on the seventh.

Excitement extended to Rory McIlroy, teeing off with Shane Lowry. Despite an early-week illness, McIlroy showcased resilience, capped with a notable eagle, resulting in an 8-under 64 in Four-ball play. The dynamic duo drew significant attention, adding fervor to an exciting tournament day.

(With inputs from agencies.)