Thrilling Start at Zurich Classic: Young Talent Shines
Indian-American golfers, propelled by strong partnerships, made an impressive start at the Zurich Classic. Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai shot a nine-under, placing them tied-13th. The leaders, Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, set a record with a 58. Rory McIlroy returned with an 8-under performance alongside Shane Lowry.
At the Zurich Classic, Indian-American golfers made waves with powerful performances. Theegala partnered with Aaron Rai to shoot nine-under, tying for 13th place after the first day. The duo trailed rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, who captivated the tournament with a remarkable 14-under, securing the lead.
Meanwhile, Akshay Bhatia, another Indian-American with sponsorship from Hero, and partner Carson Young totaled eight under, tying for 18th. Salinda and Velo set a tournament record with their eye-popping 58, driven by an impressive front-nine, including eight birdies and an eagle on the seventh.
Excitement extended to Rory McIlroy, teeing off with Shane Lowry. Despite an early-week illness, McIlroy showcased resilience, capped with a notable eagle, resulting in an 8-under 64 in Four-ball play. The dynamic duo drew significant attention, adding fervor to an exciting tournament day.
